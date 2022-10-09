Curated Wealth Partners LLC Takes $215,000 Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.90.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $179.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.34 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

