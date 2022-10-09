Curio Governance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $119,852.31 (CGT)

Curio Governance (CGT) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Curio Governance token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curio Governance has traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curio Governance has a market capitalization of $119,852.31 and approximately $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Curio Governance

Curio Governance’s launch date was December 24th, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,109,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Curio Governance is https://reddit.com/r/curioinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curio Governance is curioinvest.com/curio-stablecoin. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @curio_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Curio Governance is medium.com/@investcurio.

Curio Governance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curio Governance (CGT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Curio Governance has a current supply of 51,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Curio Governance is 0.00262628 USD and is down -38.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $135.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://curioinvest.com/curio-stablecoin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

