Currys plc (LON:CURY) Insider Ian Dyson Acquires 200,000 Shares

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) insider Ian Dyson acquired 200,000 shares of Currys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £122,000 ($147,414.21).

Currys Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of LON:CURY opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.76) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.96. The company has a market cap of £708.43 million and a PE ratio of 1,041.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Currys plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 143 ($1.73).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CURY. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Currys from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 111.25 ($1.34).

About Currys

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

