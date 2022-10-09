CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) Insider John Cronin Acquires 35,714 Shares

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) insider John Cronin bought 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £4,999.96 ($6,041.52).

CyanConnode Trading Up 8.7 %

LON CYAN opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.07. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 29.85 ($0.36). The stock has a market cap of £29.54 million and a P/E ratio of -13.89.

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

