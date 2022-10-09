CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) Insider John Cronin Acquires 35,714 Shares

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) insider John Cronin bought 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £4,999.96 ($6,041.52).
CyanConnode Trading Up 8.7 %
LON CYAN opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.07. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 29.85 ($0.36). The stock has a market cap of £29.54 million and a P/E ratio of -13.89.
CyanConnode Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.