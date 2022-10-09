CyBloc Battery Token (CBT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16,296.50

CyBloc Battery Token (CBT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, CyBloc Battery Token has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One CyBloc Battery Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyBloc Battery Token has a total market cap of $16,296.50 and approximately $17,784.00 worth of CyBloc Battery Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,504.56 or 0.99966405 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003520 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064039 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022232 BTC.

CyBloc Battery Token Token Profile

CyBloc Battery Token (CBT) is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2022. The official message board for CyBloc Battery Token is blog.cyball.com. CyBloc Battery Token’s official website is cyball.com. CyBloc Battery Token’s official Twitter account is @cyballofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CyBloc Battery Token (CBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CyBloc Battery Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CyBloc Battery Token is 0.00109875 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $88.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyball.com/.”

