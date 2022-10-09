Cycle Finance Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (CYCLE)

Cycle Finance (CYCLE) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Cycle Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges. Cycle Finance has a total market cap of $9,063.24 and $40,503.00 worth of Cycle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cycle Finance has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cycle Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cycle Finance Token Profile

Cycle Finance’s launch date was May 3rd, 2021. Cycle Finance’s total supply is 300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,755 tokens. The official message board for Cycle Finance is medium.com/cycleprotocol. Cycle Finance’s official Twitter account is @cycleprotocol. The official website for Cycle Finance is www.cycle.finance.

Cycle Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cycle Finance (CYCLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Cycle Finance has a current supply of 300,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cycle Finance is 0.11331496 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cycle.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cycle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cycle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cycle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cycle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cycle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.