D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,540 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.6 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

