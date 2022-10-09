D3 Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $75,162.00 (DEFI)

D3 Protocol (DEFI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, D3 Protocol has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar. D3 Protocol has a market capitalization of $75,162.00 and approximately $40,746.00 worth of D3 Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One D3 Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00014489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get D3 Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,492.44 or 0.99992979 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003523 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046174 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064018 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022293 BTC.

About D3 Protocol

DEFI is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2022. D3 Protocol’s total supply is 26,580 tokens. D3 Protocol’s official website is d3protocol.io. D3 Protocol’s official Twitter account is @d3protocol. The official message board for D3 Protocol is d3protocol.medium.com/d3-protocol-a-decentralized-reserve-currency-for-defi-3-0-9aa97f8db991.

D3 Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “D3 Protocol (DEFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. D3 Protocol has a current supply of 26,580 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of D3 Protocol is 2.82776516 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://d3protocol.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as D3 Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire D3 Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy D3 Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for D3 Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for D3 Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.