DA Davidson Lowers Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $18.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.50.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Carter Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Carter Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.94. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.97 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 18.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

