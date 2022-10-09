DA Davidson Lowers Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $18.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.50.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded Carter Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Carter Bankshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CARE opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.94. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 18.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
