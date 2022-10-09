DA Davidson Lowers Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.05. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at $144,086.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at $144,086.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,085. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,922 shares of company stock worth $168,041. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

