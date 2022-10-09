Dachshund Price Down 73.5% Over Last 7 Days (DSD)

Dachshund (DSD) traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Dachshund has a total market capitalization of $12,763.79 and $40,513.00 worth of Dachshund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dachshund has traded down 73.5% against the US dollar. One Dachshund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,504.56 or 0.99966405 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003520 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064039 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022232 BTC.

About Dachshund

Dachshund is a token. Its launch date was September 13th, 2022. Dachshund’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,500,000 tokens. Dachshund’s official Twitter account is @dachshundglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dachshund’s official website is www.dachshund.wtf.

Dachshund Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dachshund (DSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dachshund has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dachshund is 0.00030133 USD and is down -7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $899.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dachshund.wtf/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dachshund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dachshund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dachshund using one of the exchanges listed above.

