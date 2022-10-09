DaddyBabyDoge 1-Day Volume Tops $13,784.00 (DBDOGE)

DaddyBabyDoge (DBDOGE) traded 66.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One DaddyBabyDoge token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DaddyBabyDoge has a market capitalization of $13,892.52 and approximately $13,784.00 worth of DaddyBabyDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DaddyBabyDoge has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DaddyBabyDoge Token Profile

DaddyBabyDoge was first traded on January 19th, 2022. DaddyBabyDoge’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. DaddyBabyDoge’s official Twitter account is @daddybabydoge? and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DaddyBabyDoge is www.instagram.com/daddy_baby_doge. The official website for DaddyBabyDoge is daddybabydoge.com.

DaddyBabyDoge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DaddyBabyDoge (DBDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DaddyBabyDoge has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DaddyBabyDoge is 0.00001737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://daddybabydoge.com/.”

