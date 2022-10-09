Dai Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $6.76 billion and $415.11 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,764,127,208 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai (DAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dai has a current supply of 6,771,789,313.934307. The last known price of Dai is 1.00003722 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1415 active market(s) with $117,925,802.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.makerdao.com/.”

