Daikicoin Price Reaches $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (DIC)

Daikicoin (DIC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. Daikicoin has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $8,790.00 worth of Daikicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Daikicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Daikicoin has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Daikicoin

Daikicoin’s total supply is 210,361,557 coins and its circulating supply is 210,538,806 coins. Daikicoin’s official website is www.daikicoin.org. Daikicoin’s official Twitter account is @daikicoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Daikicoin

Daikicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daikicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daikicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Daikicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

