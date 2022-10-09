Dappsy (APP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $118,442.11

Dappsy (APP) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Dappsy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dappsy has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Dappsy has a market capitalization of $118,442.11 and approximately $11,565.00 worth of Dappsy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dappsy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dappsy Token Profile

Dappsy’s genesis date was August 15th, 2021. Dappsy’s total supply is 148,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,957,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Dappsy is https://reddit.com/r/dappsy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dappsy’s official message board is app.dappsy.io. Dappsy’s official Twitter account is @itsdappsy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dappsy is dappsy.io.

Dappsy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dappsy (APP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dappsy has a current supply of 148,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dappsy is 0.0010059 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dappsy.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dappsy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dappsy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dappsy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dappsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dappsy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.