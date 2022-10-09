Dawn Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.34 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $57.49 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003975 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dawn Protocol has a current supply of 76,588,156.82742885 with 74,464,266.09522189 in circulation. The last known price of Dawn Protocol is 0.7791171 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $8,386,848.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dawn.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

