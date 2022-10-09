Dead Knight Metaverse (DKM) Price Reaches $0.0001

Dead Knight Metaverse (DKM) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Dead Knight Metaverse has a total market cap of $1,020.22 and $10,716.00 worth of Dead Knight Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dead Knight Metaverse token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dead Knight Metaverse has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dead Knight Metaverse Token Profile

Dead Knight Metaverse launched on March 25th, 2022. Dead Knight Metaverse’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,750,000 tokens. The official website for Dead Knight Metaverse is deadknight.io. Dead Knight Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @deadknight_sol.

Dead Knight Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dead Knight Metaverse (DKM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Dead Knight Metaverse has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dead Knight Metaverse is 0.00008001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,933.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deadknight.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dead Knight Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dead Knight Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dead Knight Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

