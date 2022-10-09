Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $158,600.00

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $358,497.55 and $158,600.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 522,405,821 in circulation. The last known price of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is 0.00070081 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $57,423.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dvpnet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

