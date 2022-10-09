Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $44,789,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,837 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 72.8% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 244,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,043,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.10.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $334.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.88. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $448.07. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,580 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

