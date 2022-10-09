DeDora Capital Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $2,392,144 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $468.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $519.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

