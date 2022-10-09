Deeper Network Hits Market Capitalization of $11.82 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $11.82 million and $478,378.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s launch date was April 10th, 2021. Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 tokens. Deeper Network’s official website is www.deeper.network. The Reddit community for Deeper Network is https://reddit.com/r/deepernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deeper Network’s official message board is deeper-network.medium.com.

Deeper Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deeper Network (DPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Deeper Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,248,593,687 in circulation. The last known price of Deeper Network is 0.00962349 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $981,859.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.deeper.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

