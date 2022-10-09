DEEPMAZE Finance Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (DPZ)

DEEPMAZE Finance (DPZ) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. DEEPMAZE Finance has a market capitalization of $89,089.41 and approximately $105,927.00 worth of DEEPMAZE Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEEPMAZE Finance has traded down 53% against the US dollar. One DEEPMAZE Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DEEPMAZE Finance Token Profile

DEEPMAZE Finance’s launch date was October 30th, 2021. DEEPMAZE Finance’s total supply is 871,919,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,500,987 tokens. DEEPMAZE Finance’s official Twitter account is @dpzfinance. DEEPMAZE Finance’s official message board is deepmaze.medium.com. DEEPMAZE Finance’s official website is www.deepmaze.finance.

Buying and Selling DEEPMAZE Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEPMAZE Finance (DPZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DEEPMAZE Finance has a current supply of 871,919,871 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DEEPMAZE Finance is 0.00376236 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $70.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.deepmaze.finance/.”

