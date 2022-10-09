DeepOnion Market Capitalization Achieves $1.86 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $38.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000366 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00014017 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,738,672 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion (ONION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate ONION through the process of mining. DeepOnion has a current supply of 22,738,526.22179782. The last known price of DeepOnion is 0.06997611 USD and is down -9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $178.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deeponion.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

