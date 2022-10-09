DeepSpace Token (DXO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $311,313.54

DeepSpace Token (DXO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, DeepSpace Token has traded 8% higher against the dollar. DeepSpace Token has a market capitalization of $311,313.54 and $28,040.00 worth of DeepSpace Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepSpace Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,323.63 or 0.06790663 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00033842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00086774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00067652 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00018059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00030100 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About DeepSpace Token

DeepSpace Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SkunkHash v2 Raptor hashing algorithm. DeepSpace Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeepSpace Token is medium.com/deepspace-metaverse. The official website for DeepSpace Token is deep.space. DeepSpace Token’s official Twitter account is @deepspacetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepSpace Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepSpace Token (DXO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeepSpace Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeepSpace Token is 0.00000038 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deep.space.”

