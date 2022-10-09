Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $356.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $357.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.62. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

