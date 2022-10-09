DeFi Degen Land (DDL) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DeFi Degen Land (DDL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Degen Land has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One DeFi Degen Land token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Degen Land has a market capitalization of $20,766.04 and approximately $1,230.00 worth of DeFi Degen Land was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFi Degen Land alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,502.74 or 0.99960487 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002300 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00046947 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064059 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022213 BTC.

DeFi Degen Land Token Profile

DeFi Degen Land (DDL) is a token. It was first traded on October 30th, 2021. DeFi Degen Land’s total supply is 300,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000,000 tokens. DeFi Degen Land’s official Twitter account is @defi_degen_land and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFi Degen Land’s official website is defidegenland.com.

Buying and Selling DeFi Degen Land

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Degen Land (DDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeFi Degen Land has a current supply of 300,000,000,000 with 150,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeFi Degen Land is 0.00000014 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $11.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defidegenland.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Degen Land directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Degen Land should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Degen Land using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Degen Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Degen Land and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.