Defi For You Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,389.00 (DFY)

Defi For You (DFY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Defi For You has a total market capitalization of $877,592.39 and $30,389.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Defi For You has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Defi For You token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Defi For You Token Profile

Defi For You was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Defi For You’s total supply is 861,416,468 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,416,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Defi For You is https://reddit.com/r/defiforyou and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Defi For You’s official website is defiforyou.uk. Defi For You’s official Twitter account is @defiforyou and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Defi For You

According to CryptoCompare, “Defi For You (DFY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Defi For You has a current supply of 861,416,467.7 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Defi For You is 0.00227446 USD and is down -3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $14,557.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defiforyou.uk/.”

