DeFi Launch (DLAUNCH) Price Tops $0.0691

DeFi Launch (DLAUNCH) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One DeFi Launch token can now be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Launch has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Launch has a market cap of $60,192.45 and $32,707.00 worth of DeFi Launch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DeFi Launch Profile

DeFi Launch’s launch date was November 3rd, 2021. DeFi Launch’s total supply is 870,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,544 tokens. The official website for DeFi Launch is app.defilaunch.finance/presale. DeFi Launch’s official Twitter account is @defi_launch and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFi Launch’s official message board is defilaunch.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DeFi Launch

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Launch (DLAUNCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeFi Launch has a current supply of 870,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeFi Launch is 0.06914349 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.defilaunch.finance/presale.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Launch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Launch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Launch using one of the exchanges listed above.

