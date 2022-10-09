DeFi Launch Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $60,192.45 (DLAUNCH)

DeFi Launch (DLAUNCH) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, DeFi Launch has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One DeFi Launch token can now be purchased for $0.0691 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Launch has a total market cap of $60,192.45 and approximately $32,707.00 worth of DeFi Launch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DeFi Launch Profile

DeFi Launch’s launch date was November 3rd, 2021. DeFi Launch’s total supply is 870,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,544 tokens. The official website for DeFi Launch is app.defilaunch.finance/presale. DeFi Launch’s official Twitter account is @defi_launch and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFi Launch is defilaunch.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DeFi Launch

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Launch (DLAUNCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeFi Launch has a current supply of 870,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeFi Launch is 0.06914349 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.defilaunch.finance/presale.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Launch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Launch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Launch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

