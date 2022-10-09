DeFiHorse (DFH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $22,167.28

DeFiHorse (DFH) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, DeFiHorse has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiHorse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiHorse has a total market capitalization of $22,167.28 and $11,541.00 worth of DeFiHorse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiHorse Token Profile

DeFiHorse launched on November 23rd, 2021. DeFiHorse’s total supply is 668,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,403,000 tokens. DeFiHorse’s official Twitter account is @defi_horse and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiHorse’s official website is defihorse.com.

DeFiHorse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiHorse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiHorse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiHorse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

