Defily Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $94,569.81 (DFL)

Defily Finance (DFL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Defily Finance has a total market capitalization of $94,569.81 and approximately $14,191.00 worth of Defily Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Defily Finance has traded up 72.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Defily Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Defily Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Defily Finance Token Profile

Defily Finance was first traded on June 7th, 2021. Defily Finance’s total supply is 378,298,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,787,589 tokens. Defily Finance’s official website is www.defily.io. The Reddit community for Defily Finance is https://reddit.com/r/defilyfinance. Defily Finance’s official Twitter account is @defilyfinance. Defily Finance’s official message board is defilyfinance.medium.com.

Defily Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defily Finance (DFL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Defily Finance has a current supply of 378,298,804 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Defily Finance is 0.00023191 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.defily.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defily Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defily Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Defily Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Defily Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defily Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.