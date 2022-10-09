DeFiner (FIN) Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Million

DeFiner (FIN) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One DeFiner token can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. DeFiner has a market cap of $1.13 million and $87,668.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003227 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068974 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10544476 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010224 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner’s launch date was September 9th, 2020. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,364,590 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @definerorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org.

DeFiner Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner (FIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeFiner has a current supply of 168,000,000 with 128,364,590 in circulation. The last known price of DeFiner is 0.00890325 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $15,279.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://definer.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.