Defiskeletons (SKELETON) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $113,746.39

Defiskeletons (SKELETON) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Defiskeletons token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Defiskeletons has a market capitalization of $113,746.39 and $15,710.00 worth of Defiskeletons was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Defiskeletons has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Defiskeletons Profile

Defiskeletons was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Defiskeletons’ total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Defiskeletons is https://reddit.com/r/defiskeletons. Defiskeletons’ official Twitter account is @defiskeletons and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Defiskeletons is www.defiskeletons.com.

Defiskeletons Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defiskeletons (SKELETON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Defiskeletons has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Defiskeletons is 0.11249436 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $909.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defiskeletons.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defiskeletons directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defiskeletons should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Defiskeletons using one of the exchanges listed above.

