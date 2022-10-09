Defiville (ISLA) Price Hits $0.0643 on Top Exchanges

Defiville (ISLA) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Defiville token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Defiville has traded up 94.7% against the US dollar. Defiville has a market cap of $63,872.18 and $12,749.00 worth of Defiville was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Defiville alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Defiville Token Profile

Defiville launched on January 20th, 2021. Defiville’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,376 tokens. Defiville’s official Twitter account is @defivillegame. The official website for Defiville is defiville.finance.

Buying and Selling Defiville

According to CryptoCompare, “Defiville (ISLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Defiville has a current supply of 7,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Defiville is 0.06429809 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defiville.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defiville directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defiville should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Defiville using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Defiville Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defiville and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.