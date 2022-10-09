Defrost Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $258,631.05 (MELT)

Defrost Finance (MELT) traded 47.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Defrost Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Defrost Finance has a market capitalization of $258,631.05 and approximately $11,844.00 worth of Defrost Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Defrost Finance has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Defrost Finance Profile

Defrost Finance launched on November 22nd, 2021. Defrost Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,142,361 tokens. The official message board for Defrost Finance is medium.com/@defrost_finance. The official website for Defrost Finance is defrost.finance. Defrost Finance’s official Twitter account is @defrost_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Defrost Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defrost Finance (MELT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Defrost Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Defrost Finance is 0.02133461 USD and is up 3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,621.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defrost.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defrost Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defrost Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Defrost Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

