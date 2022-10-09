DEHR Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,362.00 (DHR)

DEHR Network (DHR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. DEHR Network has a total market capitalization of $27,217.27 and $40,362.00 worth of DEHR Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEHR Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DEHR Network has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DEHR Network Token Profile

DEHR Network launched on April 21st, 2021. DEHR Network’s total supply is 43,687,500 tokens. The official website for DEHR Network is www.dehr.network. DEHR Network’s official Twitter account is @dehrofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEHR Network’s official message board is www.dehr.network/dehrblog.

Buying and Selling DEHR Network

According to CryptoCompare, “DEHR Network (DHR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DEHR Network has a current supply of 43,687,500 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DEHR Network is 0.00061648 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $88.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dehr.network.”

