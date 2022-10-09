Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

DK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delek US to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Delek US Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DK opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. Delek US has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $35.23.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Delek US will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth about $24,454,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Delek US by 50.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,421,000 after acquiring an additional 807,117 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth about $18,696,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Delek US by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 603,680 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Delek US by 77.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,288,000 after acquiring an additional 544,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

