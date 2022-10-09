Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212,482 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,788,000 after acquiring an additional 156,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

