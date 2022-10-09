DELOT.IO Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week (DELOT)

DELOT.IO (DELOT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, DELOT.IO has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. DELOT.IO has a total market cap of $45,414.00 and $10,710.00 worth of DELOT.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DELOT.IO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DELOT.IO Token Profile

DELOT.IO’s genesis date was April 14th, 2022. DELOT.IO’s total supply is 99,995,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,850,000 tokens. The official website for DELOT.IO is www.delot.io. DELOT.IO’s official Twitter account is @delot_io.

DELOT.IO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DELOT.IO (DELOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DELOT.IO has a current supply of 99,995,200 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DELOT.IO is 0.00063699 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,140.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.delot.io.”

