delta.theta (DLTA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $765,724.97

delta.theta (DLTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. delta.theta has a total market cap of $765,724.97 and $14,440.00 worth of delta.theta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, delta.theta has traded 71.9% higher against the dollar. One delta.theta token can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get delta.theta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About delta.theta

delta.theta launched on November 24th, 2020. delta.theta’s total supply is 99,213,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,780,000 tokens. The official message board for delta.theta is optiondeltatheta.medium.com. delta.theta’s official Twitter account is @deltatheta_tech. The official website for delta.theta is deltatheta.tech. The Reddit community for delta.theta is https://reddit.com/r/deltatheta.

Buying and Selling delta.theta

According to CryptoCompare, “delta.theta (DLTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. delta.theta has a current supply of 99,213,209 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of delta.theta is 0.01449931 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $69.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deltatheta.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as delta.theta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire delta.theta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase delta.theta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for delta.theta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for delta.theta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.