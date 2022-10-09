Demodyfi Price Tops $0.0045 (DMOD)

Demodyfi (DMOD) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Demodyfi has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Demodyfi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Demodyfi has a market cap of $34,476.62 and $12,425.00 worth of Demodyfi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Demodyfi Profile

Demodyfi was first traded on June 10th, 2021. Demodyfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,584,000 tokens. Demodyfi’s official message board is demodyfi.medium.com. Demodyfi’s official Twitter account is @demodyfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Demodyfi’s official website is www.demodyfi.com.

Buying and Selling Demodyfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Demodyfi (DMOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Demodyfi has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Demodyfi is 0.00454597 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.demodyfi.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Demodyfi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Demodyfi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Demodyfi using one of the exchanges listed above.

