Denarius Price Tops $0.0384 (D)

Denarius (D) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. Denarius has a total market cap of $315,389.46 and $637.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Denarius

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 8,203,525 coins. The official message board for Denarius is medium.com/@carsenk. The Reddit community for Denarius is https://reddit.com/r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Denarius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Denarius (D) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate D through the process of mining. Denarius has a current supply of 8,203,525.1694819. The last known price of Denarius is 0.03831402 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://denarius.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

