DePocket Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34,398.54 (DEPO)

DePocket (DEPO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. DePocket has a total market cap of $34,398.54 and approximately $37,414.00 worth of DePocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePocket token can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DePocket has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DePocket alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,530.78 or 0.99981040 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002298 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00047942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00063921 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022254 BTC.

DePocket Token Profile

DePocket (DEPO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2021. DePocket’s official Twitter account is @depocketfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. DePocket’s official website is depocket.com.

DePocket Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DePocket (DEPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DePocket has a current supply of 0. The last known price of DePocket is 0.03897276 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $97.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://depocket.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePocket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePocket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePocket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePocket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePocket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.