DeSpace Protocol Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (DES)

DeSpace Protocol (DES) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, DeSpace Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One DeSpace Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. DeSpace Protocol has a market cap of $13,642.37 and approximately $90,390.00 worth of DeSpace Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DeSpace Protocol

DeSpace Protocol’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. DeSpace Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,792 tokens. DeSpace Protocol’s official message board is despaceprotocol.medium.com. The official website for DeSpace Protocol is despace.io. The Reddit community for DeSpace Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/despace and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeSpace Protocol’s official Twitter account is @despacedefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeSpace Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSpace Protocol (DES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeSpace Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeSpace Protocol is 0.00680192 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $326,863.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://despace.io/.”

