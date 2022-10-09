Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.98) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($70.41) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

NEM stock opened at €49.24 ($50.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.61. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €46.85 ($47.81) and a fifty-two week high of €116.15 ($118.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 35.17.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

