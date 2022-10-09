Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Price Target to €22.00

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Siemens Energy to €17.00 ($17.35) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($30.61) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of Siemens Energy stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

