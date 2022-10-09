Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for Grenke (ETR:GLJ)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLJ. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on Grenke in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €35.30 ($36.02) price objective on Grenke in a report on Wednesday.

GLJ stock opened at €19.88 ($20.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.65. The company has a market cap of $924.33 million and a PE ratio of 9.29. Grenke has a twelve month low of €17.99 ($18.36) and a twelve month high of €34.74 ($35.45).

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

