Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims abrdn (LON:ABDN) Target Price to GBX 125

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 125 ($1.51) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABDN. Barclays raised their price target on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of abrdn in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of GBX 167.14 ($2.02).

abrdn stock opened at GBX 133 ($1.61) on Thursday. abrdn has a 1-year low of GBX 131.40 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 265.30 ($3.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 35.78 and a quick ratio of 24.97. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 492.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 151.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 171.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. abrdn’s payout ratio is 54.07%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £98,729.32 ($119,295.94).

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

