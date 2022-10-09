Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims M&G (LON:MNG) Target Price to GBX 200

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MNG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on M&G from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&G currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 230 ($2.78).

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Trading Down 1.6 %

MNG opened at GBX 165.80 ($2.00) on Thursday. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 159.30 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 230 ($2.78). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 205.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,526.67.

M&G Cuts Dividend

M&G Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently 610.00%.

(Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.