Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Target Price to €55.00

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nemetschek from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $62.75 on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $87.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.69.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

